Services
Parthemore Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc
1303 Bridge St
New Cumberland, PA 17070
(717) 774-7721
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Graveside service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Tri-County Memorial Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Betsy Dugan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betsy R. Dugan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betsy R. Dugan Obituary
Betsy R. Dugan

Betsy R. Dugan, 78, of Cumming, GA, formerly of Etters died Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at home.

She retired as a secretary from Caretti, Inc. An avid bird watcher and Green Bay Packer fan, she also enjoyed playing cards with friends.

She was born April 4, 1942 in York to the late Leonard F. and Mabel E. (Rosenzwiz) Lynch. She was the widow of Jay V. Dugan.

She is survived by her two sons, Chris E. of Cumming, GA, and Scot A. of Manchester; stepdaughter, Darlyn M. of Mount Holly Springs; brother, Barry T. Lynch of Lancaster; sister, Nancy A. Jameson of Dover; and four grandchildren, Alyssa, Jordan, Tyler, and Erich.

Due to the government restrictions associated with the COVID 19 pandemic, private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family in Tri-County Memorial Gardens, Newberry Twp. A Celebration of Betsy's Life will be held at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of one's choice or , P.O. Box 897, Hershey, PA 17033

For more information or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.parthemore.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 14 to May 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betsy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Parthemore Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -