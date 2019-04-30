|
Bettie Baughman
Lemoyne - Bettie Ruth (Hill) Baughman, 90, passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at her home in the Essex House, Lemoyne.
She was born August 5, 1928, in Warrington Township in York County the daughter of the late Homer and Annie (Young) Hill.
Bettie was the widow of Howard M. Baughman.
She is survived by four sons, Fredrick P. Baughman of Chula Vista, CA, Paul S. Baughman and his wife Joann of Lewisberry, Thomas L. Baughman of Wellsvlle, David H. Baughman and his wife Tammy of Lemoyne; two daughters, Ruth E. Wolfe and her husband Colin of Wellsville, Esther L. Poff and her husband Herbert of Columbia, MS; Three sisters, Ada M. Eaton of Red Lion, Fannie B. DeGroft of Littlestown, Lettie M. Grove of York; one brother, Samuel A. Hill and his wife Shirley of Lewisberry; six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Bettie was preceded in death in addition to her parents and husband by three daughters, Marie Baughman (1949), Jane Johnson (1994) and Sarah Bartlett (2018).
Services will be held Friday, May 3, 2019, at 11:00 am in the Cocklin Funeral Home, Inc., 30 N. Chestnut St., Dillsburg, PA. Burial will be held in the Tri-County Memorial Gardens, Lewisberry. A viewing will be held Friday from 10-11 am at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Essex House, 20 N. 12th Street, Lemoyne, PA 17043 (funds will be use for activities in Bettie's name) or the New Bethel United Methodist Church, c/o 85 York St., Wellsville, PA 17365.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 30, 2019