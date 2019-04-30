Services
Cocklin Funeral Home, INC.
30 North Chestnut St.
Dillsburg, PA 17019
717-432-5312
For more information about
Bettie Baughman
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Friday, May 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Cocklin Funeral Home, INC.
30 North Chestnut St.
Dillsburg, PA 17019
View Map
Service
Friday, May 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Cocklin Funeral Home, INC.
30 North Chestnut St.
Dillsburg, PA 17019
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bettie Baughman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bettie Baughman


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Bettie Baughman Obituary
Bettie Baughman

Lemoyne - Bettie Ruth (Hill) Baughman, 90, passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at her home in the Essex House, Lemoyne.

She was born August 5, 1928, in Warrington Township in York County the daughter of the late Homer and Annie (Young) Hill.

Bettie was the widow of Howard M. Baughman.

She is survived by four sons, Fredrick P. Baughman of Chula Vista, CA, Paul S. Baughman and his wife Joann of Lewisberry, Thomas L. Baughman of Wellsvlle, David H. Baughman and his wife Tammy of Lemoyne; two daughters, Ruth E. Wolfe and her husband Colin of Wellsville, Esther L. Poff and her husband Herbert of Columbia, MS; Three sisters, Ada M. Eaton of Red Lion, Fannie B. DeGroft of Littlestown, Lettie M. Grove of York; one brother, Samuel A. Hill and his wife Shirley of Lewisberry; six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Bettie was preceded in death in addition to her parents and husband by three daughters, Marie Baughman (1949), Jane Johnson (1994) and Sarah Bartlett (2018).

Services will be held Friday, May 3, 2019, at 11:00 am in the Cocklin Funeral Home, Inc., 30 N. Chestnut St., Dillsburg, PA. Burial will be held in the Tri-County Memorial Gardens, Lewisberry. A viewing will be held Friday from 10-11 am at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Essex House, 20 N. 12th Street, Lemoyne, PA 17043 (funds will be use for activities in Bettie's name) or the New Bethel United Methodist Church, c/o 85 York St., Wellsville, PA 17365.

For a complete obituary and to sign an online guestbook please visit www.cocklinfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cocklin Funeral Home, INC.
Download Now