Betty A. (Altland) Laucks
Red Lion - Betty A. (Altland) Laucks, of Red Lion, entered into God's care with her loving husband by her side, on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at 8:04 pm at her residence, at the age of 91. She was the wife of J. Kenneth Laucks, Jr, to whom she married on August 10, 1975, celebrating 44 years together.
She was born in Thomasville, on August 10, 1928 and was the daughter of the late Burt W. and Esther E. (Craumer) Altland. Betty graduated from West York High School, Class of 1945 and then went to West Chester State Teachers College to earn a Bachelor's of Science in Music Education, graduating on May 23, 1949, and was a member of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. She was an elementary school teacher with the Red Lion Area School District, retiring after many years of service. She was a life member of the Holtzschwamm Church in Paradise, PA and a longtime member of Grace Lutheran Church in Red Lion. She belonged to the NEA, PSA, RLAEA, AARP, PSEA and the York County Chapter of PA Association of School Retirees, American Legion Post 543 of Red Lion, and ladies auxiliary of the Elks and Champion's for Life Blood donor Program. Betty had a 1935 Plymouth that she dearly referred to as "Henry", which was her pride and joy. Henry was shared with family on many special occasions.
Besides her husband, she leaves her two daughters, Julie A. Urey and her husband Ralph "Buddy" of Red Lion, and Lisa G. Germick and her husband Stephen of York, two step children, Steven M. Laucks and his wife Carol of Red Lion, and David A. Laucks and his wife Pamela of Red Lion. She was the loving grandmother of Budd, Amanda and Kaitlyn and great grandmother of 3 with one on the way. She was the step grandmother of Shane, Jeremy, Nathaniel and Jennifer; and step great grandmother of five. She has numerous nieces and nephews and was preceded in death by a step daughter, Lori J. Blevins who entered into rest on December 4, 2003, and her siblings, Violet C. Mackenzie, Fairy P. Clements, Faye Frank, Millard Altland and Esther Himes.
Viewing will be on Thursday, Dec. 19th, from 10-11 am at Grace Lutheran Church, 220 N. Charles Street, Red Lion. A Service of Honor and Praise for Betty will begin at 11 am at the church with her pastor, Courtney Erzkus, officiating. Burial will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be offered to: Grace Lutheran Church at the address listed above.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019