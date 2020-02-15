Services
Betty B. Stern


1934 - 2020
Betty B. Stern

York - Betty B. (Arnold) Stern, 85,passed away peacefully at her residence. She was the wife of the late George Stern, Jr.

She was born November 3, 1934 in Sheboygan, WI. The daughter of the late Christ Arnold and Blanche (Demarb) Klein.

Betty was a graduate of Manitowoc High School, and retired from the York Water Co. as a receptionist after 16 years.

The services and burial will be at the convenience of the family at Mt. Rose Cemetery. The John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 902 Mt. Rose Ave. is assisting with the arrangements.

Betty is survived by three children Rhonda S. Rhoads and husband Michael of Hellam, Cathy A. Norris of Hellam and Robert J. Stern and wife Melissa A. of Dover, six grandchildren: Pamela Norris, Stephanie Eshenour, Bethany Krotzer, Tyler Stern, Michelle Stern, Derek Stern, three great-grandchildren Destiny, Annabelle, Benjamin, two siblings Hugh Arnold of Winter Park,FL and John Arnold of Sheboygan, WI.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2020
