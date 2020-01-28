|
|
Betty D. Rhodes
Red Lion - Betty D. Rhodes, 87, entered into rest on Sunday January 26, 2020 at her residence.
She was born July 29, 1932 in Red Lion. The daughter of the late James L. and Elva (Einsensmith) Snyder.
Betty worked at Auto Craft Box, as a secretary at a few local lawyers in the area, and later as a secretary for a York County Judge. Later she worked at Mailman's, the Bon Ton, and Weis Markets.
She was a member of Bethany United Methodist Church and was active in the Sunday School and the Children's Department, Red Lion Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary and enjoyed preparing for their annual Fall Craft Shows, Red Hat Ladies, Red Lion Historical Society and was on the new Years Eve Committee, delivered Meals on Wheels, received the Catherine Meyers Award, Red Lion Recreation Departments helping with Breakfast with Santa and the Tree Lighting Ceremony, Red Lion High School Reunion Committee for those who graduated over 60 years ago.
Betty is survived by three children: Beth A. Rhodes of Red Lion, Charles E. Rhodes and wife Renee of Red Lion, Chris E. Rhodes of Red Lion, a granddaughter Makayla J. Rhodes of Red Lion, a sister Nancy M. Snyder of Dallastown and a brother James L. Snyder ll of York.
A visitation will be 10-11am Friday followed by a service at 11am at Bethany United Methodist Church 121 W. Broadway Red Lion with the Rev. Larry Parlett officiating. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions can be made to Bethany United Methodist Church 121 W. Broadway Red Lion, PA 17356 or to the Red Lion Fire Co. 201 W. Broadway Red Lion, PA 17356
The John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 902 Mt. Rose Ave. York is assisting with arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020