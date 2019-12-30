|
|
Betty E. Reinhardt
York - Betty E. Sier Reinhardt, 94, entered into rest Sunday December 29, 2019 at Manor Care South. She was the wife of the late Robert Sier, and the late Norman Reinhardt.
Viewings will be 6-8pm Thursday, and 1-1:30 p.m. Friday at John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc. 2114 West Market St. The funeral service will begin at 1:30pm at the funeral home with Pastor Fred Mummert officiating. Burial will be in Suburban Memorial Gardens in Dover.
Mrs. Reinhardt was born July 23, 1925 in York, a daughter of the late Ira and Fannie (Kline) Ryan. She had been employed at Curtis Caramel Company, Bernhaven Sewing Factory, and Weis Markets.
Betty is survived by her children Jewel E. Stough and her husband Clair, Robert E. Sier and his wife Brenda; step-son Michael Reinhardt; grandchildren Clair Eugene Stough, Jr., Eric Stough, Melissa Gaulden; great-grandchildren Brittny, Madison, Ryan, Logan, and Carter; a sister Phyllis Erwin; nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a brother Marlin Ryan.
Memorial contributions may be made to SPCA of York County.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019