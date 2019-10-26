|
Betty F. Hunt died on October 20, 2019 at SpiriTrust Lutheran Home. She was 96. Betty was the wife of the late Austin T. Hunt, Jr. to whom she was married for 72 years.
Betty was born in Bethlehem, PA, on September 29, 1923. She was the daughter of the late Marguerite Paull Fehnel and the late Edward F. Fehnel, whose ancestor Friedrich Fehnel immigrated from Germany to Bethlehem in 1755. Betty graduated from Liberty High School in 1941, Bethlehem, PA, and graduated from Moravian College for Women, Bethlehem, PA, in 1943.
She retired as Corporate Secretary of Three M Tool and Die Corp., York.
She was a member of St. John Episcopal Church in York. She was a former member of the YWCA, the Women's Auxiliary of the York County Heritage Trust, the Junior League of York, the Country Club of York, and had served on the Women's Auxiliary Board of the York Hospital, as well as being a member of several other philanthropic organizations.
While she was a member of the Junior League, she helped create the first of the League's Thrift Shops when it opened on West Philadelphia Street. As a member of the Heritage Trust she was known for her yearly contributions of hand knitted sweaters for its annual auctions.
A gracious hostess, Betty and Austin enjoyed an active social life in both York and Ocean Grove, NJ. Betty loved any sunny day by the seashore with her family.
Betty is survived by her four children, Penelope Hunt of Newtown Square, PA; Barbara Wynn (Thomas) of Winona, MN; Elizabeth Meckley (David) of York; and Austin T. Hunt 3rd (Sara) of York; and six grandchildren and spouses; Kelly Wynn Webster (Ben); Sarah Wynn McWhorter (Tyler); Daniel Meckley V (Candace); Allison Meckley; Savannah Hunt; and Reed Hunt along with six great-granddaughters, Anelia and Marguerite Webster, and Whitney and Hannah Meckley, and Harriet and Esther McWhorter. She is also survived by a brother, Richard Fehnel of Ocean Grove, NJ.
A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Country Club of York, 1400 Country Club Road, York, PA 17403 with a visitation beginning at 10:30 a.m. Reverend Dr. Leon C. Via, III will be officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Junior League of York, 166 W. Market St., York, PA 17401.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019