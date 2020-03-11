|
Betty Grim
Dover - Betty Frances (Price) Grim, 82, of Newberry Township, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at her residence. She was the wife of Ray Eugene Grim. The couple celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary on June 27, 2019.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Mountain Grove Chapel Church of the Nazarene, 170 Andersontown Road in Dover, with a visitation from 2:30-3 p.m. Her pastor, The Reverend Osmany B. Espinosa will be officiating at the service. Burial will be private in Quickel's Cemetery in Zion's View. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd. in York is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Mrs. Grim was born in York on May 16, 1937, the daughter of the late Lester F. and Lucy P. (French) Price. She worked for Regis Box Company in Mount Wolf and retired as a supervisor at the York Lutheran Home in their laundry department.
Mrs. Grim was a member of Mountain Grove Chapel Church of the Nazarene in Dover.
Mrs. Grim leaves four daughters, Debra A. Hoover and her husband, Carroll of Red Lion, Carol M. Writer and her husband, Zane of Manchester, Elana L. Spangler and her husband, Daniel of Dover, and Rae-Jean Dorsey of Florida; 12 grandchildren; and 10 great grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to Compassionate Care Hospice, 1513 Cedar Cliff Drive Suite 100, Camp Hill, PA 17011. Send Condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020