Austin Eberly Funeral Home
104 W Main St
Dallastown, PA 17313
(717) 244-5704
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Austin Eberly Funeral Home
104 W Main St
Dallastown, PA 17313
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Austin Eberly Funeral Home
104 W Main St
Dallastown, PA 17313
Felton - Betty H. (Redmond) Heim, 84 of Felton, formerly of Baltimore, passed away peacefully at her son's residence in Millsboro, DE on Friday, March 22. She was the beloved wife of the late Thomas J. Heim, Sr.

Mrs. Heim was born on February 7, 1935 in Baltimore, MD and was the daughter of the late August Redmond and Gertrude (Mohr) Lutts.

Betty was a loving and devoted homemaker. She also worked as a bank teller for local banks and continued to work various jobs following retirement. She had a love for music and dancing and enjoyed watching NASCAR. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She is survived by her five children, Thomas J. Heim, Jr. and his wife Maria of Felton, Joan M. Sluss and her husband Bill of Perry Hall, MD, Donald E. Heim of Spry, Raymond C. Heim and his wife Valerie of Millsboro, DE and Michael P. Heim, Sr. and his wife Lisa of Felton. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren.

A service to honor Betty's life will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, March 29 at The Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc., 104 W. Main St., Dallastown. A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Friday and will begin at Noon until the start of the service. Interment to follow in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens.

Memorial contributions in Betty's name can be made to the Special Olympics, the Veteran's , or to Delaware Hospice.

www.eberlyfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2019
