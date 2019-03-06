|
Betty Haines
YORK - Betty J. (Adams) Haines, 93, formerly of North York Boro, residing at Providence Place in Dover, passed away Friday, March 1, 2019 at York Hospital. She was the wife of the late Harold L. "Hink" Haines.
A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Messiah United Methodist Church, 1300 N. Beaver Street in York, with a viewing from 1-2 p.m. The Reverend Robert A. Vizthum and the Reverend Mitch Galloway will be officiating at the service. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd. in York is in charge of the service.
Mrs. Haines was born in North York on October 22, 1925, the daughter of the late John R. and Beulah May (Gentzler) Adams. She retired from Epco Pharmacy and worked For Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc.
Mrs. Haines was a member of Messiah United Methodist Church in North York, where she was a member of the Joy Sunday school class. She was a member of Women's Club in North York. She enjoyed playing cards and was a member of various card clubs.
Mrs. Haines leaves two daughters, Debra J. Smith and her husband Scott of York and Nancy A. Brunk and her husband Dennis of York; five grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; a sister, Norma Everhart and her husband Donald of York and a niece and a nephew. She was preceded in death by a brother, Franklin Adams.
Memorial contributions may be made to Messiah United Methodist Church, 1300 N. Beaver Street, York, PA 17403 or . Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 6, 2019