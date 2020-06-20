Betty Hengst
Seven Valleys - Betty Jane (McGlaughlin) Hengst, 89, passed away on Friday June 19, 2020 at York Hospital. She was the wife of the late Raymond E. Hengst, whom she was married to for 46 years upon his passing on October 12, 1995.
A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. at St. Peter's Church, 1708 Seitzville Rd, Seven Valleys, PA on Tuesday June 23, 2020. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. prior to the service. Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc., 35 Gotham Pl., Red Lion is in charge of arrangements.
Born on December 6, 1930 in York, she was a daughter of the late William L. and Minnie L. (Senft) McGlaughlin. Betty was a homemaker all of her life and enjoyed fostering over 30 children through the years. She also worked as a food preparer at Acworth Seafood for 12 years.
Mrs. Hengst attended St. Peter's Church. Betty loved jigsaw puzzles, reading, playing sudoku and watching old western and Sci Fi TV shows. She will be remembered as a terrific cook as her home was open to anyone, family or friend.
Betty is survived by six children; Brenda Sweitzer and her husband, William of Seven Valleys, Robert Hengst and his wife, Trena of Seven Valleys, Belinda Dubbs and her husband, Richard of Lebanon, Terry Hengst and his wife, Beth of Dover, Melissa Moore and her significant other, Jeff Pihl of Dover, Rebecca Hengst of Shippensburg; 17 grandchildren; over 30 great-grandchildren with one on the way; seven great-great grandchildren with one on the way; and sister Margaret Ness of Dover. Betty was preceded in death by two sons; Raymond "Butch" Hengst Jr. and Randy Hengst; one grandson; two great-grandchildren; two brothers; William McGlaughlin and Herbert "Herbie" McGlaughlin; and two sisters; Virginia Joseph and Dorthea "Dottie" Trostle.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Peter's Church, 1708 Seitzville Rd, Seven Valleys, PA 17360 or a charity of your choosing.
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.