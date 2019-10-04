|
|
Betty I. Krisko
Manchester - Krisko, Betty I., 90, Manchester, Pennsylvania; formerly of Mount Hope, died October 1, 2019, at home. Born October 5, 1928, in Johnstown, daughter of Oscar and Arvilla (Plunk) Long. Preceded in death by parents; husband, George Krisko, who died November 5, 2000; infant daughter; brother, Oscar "Bud" Long; and half-brother, John Dixon. Survived by sons, Barry G., married to Mary Ellen (Reighard), Elizabethtown; Ricky O., married to Coralie (Cruickshank), Hollsopple; and David S., married to Susan (Campbell), Manchester; grandson, Barry Jr., married to Amy (Intrieri), Elizabethtown; and beloved great-grandchildren, Connor and Lily Krisko.
Betty attended Strinestown United Brethren Church and was a past member of South Fork First United Methodist Church. Betty worked as a clerk for the former Penn Traffic Company, Hess's Department Store, and Bonton. She loved her faithful dogs, Sadie, Heidi, and Duchess; enjoyed painting ceramics, tending to her plants, and spending time with family. Friends will be received from 11 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1 p.m. Saturday October 5, 2019, at Charles O. Dimond Funeral Home, Inc., 621 Maple Street, South Fork, the Reverend Terry Trudgen presiding. Interment, Grandview Cemetery, Johnstown. The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thanks to her caregiver Beverly Boyd for her kindness and compassion.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Oct. 4, 2019