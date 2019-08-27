|
Betty J. Barshinger
RED LION - Betty Jane (Ahrens) Barshinger, 88, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019 at her residence in Red Lion. She was the wife of the late Blair G. Barshinger with whom she celebrated 66 years of marriage before his passing in 2017.
A Graveside Service will be held 11AM Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Bethlehem (Stonepile) Cemetery, 250 Bethlehem Church Rd, Red Lion. Officiating the service will be the Rev. Eddie Miller. Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place, Red Lion is in charge of arrangements.
Born May 20, 1931 in York, PA she was the daughter of the late Ozella Alloways Ahrens Hilt and Edward Ahrens. Betty was a graduate of Red Lion High School and employed by the Red Lion Area School District from which she retired in 1987. She loved music, reading, the beach and her precious dogs. She was also an active member at St. Paul's United Method church for many years.
Mrs. Barshinger is survived by a son, Lance A. Barshinger and his husband, David L. Lynch of Los Angeles, CA; two nephews, Robert Stambaugh and Edward Ahrens and one niece, Nina Rubio. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Ken and Robert Ahrens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to North Shore Animal League America, 25 Davis Avenue Port Washington, NY 11050 516.883.7575
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 27, 2019