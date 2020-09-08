1/1
Betty J. Beakler
Betty J. Beakler

MOUNT WOLF - Betty J. (Smith) Beakler, 82, passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020 at York Hospital. She was the wife of Barry M. Beakler to whom she was married for a loving 63 years.

A Graveside Tribute will be 11AM, Thursday September 10, 2020 at Prospect Hill Cemetery. Officiating the service will be the Rev. Laura Bair of Starview United Church of Christ. Anyone who plans on attending the service should meet at the Pennsylvania Ave entrance of the cemetery at 10:45AM. Please make sure to bring lawn chairs as seating will be limited. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd, York is in charge of arrangements.

Born November 26, 1937 in York, she was a daughter of the late Russell and Marguerite C. (Weaver) Smith.

She was employed as a form designer for many years with McCrory's.

A longtime member of Starview United Church of Christ, she also enjoyed yard work and was an avid Penn State Football fan who along with her husband held season tickets for over 40 years. Most of all, the love of her life was her family, especially the time she spent with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Mrs. Beakler was also survived by two sons, Dane M. Beakler and wife, Carolyn of York and Daryl L. Beakler and wife, Dawn of Lebanon; six grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren; three brothers, Russell Smith, Edward Smith, Doug Smith; five sisters, Lavon Lauber, Sandra Everhart, Catherine Leininger, Cheryl Hoke and Kimberly Smith and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Cindy J. Heindel and a sister, Joan Deller.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Penn State Children's Hospital, 600 University Drive, Hershey, PA 17033.

Published in York Daily Record from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc
1551 Kenneth Rd
York, PA 17408
(717) 767-1551
