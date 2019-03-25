Services
William E. Little Funeral Homes
2150 Carlisle Road
York, PA 17404
(717) 767-5088
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
William E. Little Funeral Homes
2150 Carlisle Road
York, PA 17404
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
William E. Little Funeral Homes
2150 Carlisle Road
York, PA 17404
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Goeckel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty J. Goeckel

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Betty J. Goeckel Obituary
Betty J. Goeckel

York - Betty J. Goeckel, age 94, formerly of Zelwood, Florida, died Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Country Meadows of York. She was the wife of the late Fred D. Goeckel.

She is survived by four children including Sandra J. Dumanski, of York, six grandchildren, and five great grandchildren.

Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 PM Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 2150 Carlisle Road, Shiloh. Visitation will be 1-2:00 PM. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the National Library Service for the Blind and Physically Handicapped, Library of Congress, 1291 Taylor St NW, Washington, DC 20542. www.LOC.Gov/NLS
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William E. Little Funeral Homes
Download Now