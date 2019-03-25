|
Betty J. Goeckel
York - Betty J. Goeckel, age 94, formerly of Zelwood, Florida, died Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Country Meadows of York. She was the wife of the late Fred D. Goeckel.
She is survived by four children including Sandra J. Dumanski, of York, six grandchildren, and five great grandchildren.
Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 PM Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 2150 Carlisle Road, Shiloh. Visitation will be 1-2:00 PM. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the National Library Service for the Blind and Physically Handicapped, Library of Congress, 1291 Taylor St NW, Washington, DC 20542. www.LOC.Gov/NLS
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 25, 2019