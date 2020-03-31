|
|
Betty J. Guyer
Springettsbury Twp. - Betty J. Guyer, 95, of Springettsbury Twp. passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at her residence. She was the wife of the late Edward W. Guyer who passed away on September 27, 2015. They were married for 59 years.
She was born on November 7, 1924 in Shippensburg. Daughter of the late Raymond and Bessie (Franklin) Rankin.
Betty was a 1943 graduate of William Penn High School. She attended Thompson Business School and was a graduate of American School of Beauty.
She was a member of Advent Lutheran Church.
In addition to her husband, Betty was preceded in death by a son, Michael Ray Guyer. A sister, Mary Coxen and a brother, Raymond Rankin, Jr.
There will be no viewing. Following cremation a private burial will be in Mount Rose Cemetery.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 31 to Apr. 2, 2020