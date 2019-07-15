Betty J. Harman



West Manchester Twp. - Betty Jane Harman, age 92, of West Manchester Township, York, died Friday, July 12, 2019. She was the wife of the late Harry W. Harman, Jr.



Born on April 25, 1927 in York, a daughter of the late Arthur and Enola (Myers) Bury, she was a 19M45 graduate of William Penn High School. She operated Bury's Famous Burgers at the York Fairgrounds for 76 years, and had also worked for Bricker's French Fries. She was a member of Saint Stephen's United Church of Christ in West York.



Mrs. Harman is survived by three sons, Harry W. Harman III, and his wife Jody, Bradley S. Harman, and his wife Arlene, Arthur D. "Oss" Harman, and his wife Kim, all of York; three daughters, Sarah J. "Sally" Myers, and her husband Mike, Pamela L. Sheely, and her husband Lynn, and Tracey A. Myers, and her husband Lee, all of York; an adopted son, Richard M. Beck of York; six grandchildren, Mike Smith, Kristine Paules, Brooke Clark, and her husband Cody, Arthur H. Harman, and his wife Taylor, Nicole Harman, and Mindy Sweitzer; four great grandchildren, Treyton Smith, Faith Groff, Khloe Harman, and Andrew "AJ" Harman; and a sister, Nancy Hissong of York. She was also preceded in death by a son, Philip M. Harman; and a sister, Ruth Bachman.



Funeral services are scheduled for 10:00 AM Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Saint Stephen's United Church of Christ, 1569 West Market Street, York, with The Rev. W. Arthur Grahe officiating. Viewings will be 5-7:00 PM Wednesday at Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, and 9-10:00 AM Thursday at the Church. Burial will be in Greenmount Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice, 3417-C Concord Road, York, PA 17402.