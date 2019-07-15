Services
Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors Inc.
863 South George Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-0053
Viewing
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors Inc.
863 South George Street
York, PA 17403
View Map
Viewing
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Saint Stephen's United Church of Christ
1569 West Market Street
York, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Stephen's United Church of Christ
1569 West Market Street
York, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Harman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty J. Harman


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty J. Harman Obituary
Betty J. Harman

West Manchester Twp. - Betty Jane Harman, age 92, of West Manchester Township, York, died Friday, July 12, 2019. She was the wife of the late Harry W. Harman, Jr.

Born on April 25, 1927 in York, a daughter of the late Arthur and Enola (Myers) Bury, she was a 19M45 graduate of William Penn High School. She operated Bury's Famous Burgers at the York Fairgrounds for 76 years, and had also worked for Bricker's French Fries. She was a member of Saint Stephen's United Church of Christ in West York.

Mrs. Harman is survived by three sons, Harry W. Harman III, and his wife Jody, Bradley S. Harman, and his wife Arlene, Arthur D. "Oss" Harman, and his wife Kim, all of York; three daughters, Sarah J. "Sally" Myers, and her husband Mike, Pamela L. Sheely, and her husband Lynn, and Tracey A. Myers, and her husband Lee, all of York; an adopted son, Richard M. Beck of York; six grandchildren, Mike Smith, Kristine Paules, Brooke Clark, and her husband Cody, Arthur H. Harman, and his wife Taylor, Nicole Harman, and Mindy Sweitzer; four great grandchildren, Treyton Smith, Faith Groff, Khloe Harman, and Andrew "AJ" Harman; and a sister, Nancy Hissong of York. She was also preceded in death by a son, Philip M. Harman; and a sister, Ruth Bachman.

Funeral services are scheduled for 10:00 AM Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Saint Stephen's United Church of Christ, 1569 West Market Street, York, with The Rev. W. Arthur Grahe officiating. Viewings will be 5-7:00 PM Wednesday at Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, and 9-10:00 AM Thursday at the Church. Burial will be in Greenmount Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice, 3417-C Concord Road, York, PA 17402.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors Inc.
Download Now