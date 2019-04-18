Services
Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Home
35 Gotham Drive
Red Lion, PA 17356
(717) 244-6991
Betty J. Houck

STEWARTSTOWN - Betty J. (Ream) Houck, 81, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019 at York Hospital. She was the wife of the late William G. Houck.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Life Tributes by Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place, Red Lion is in charge of arrangements.

Mrs. Houck is survived by six sons, Michael, Richard, Raymond, William, Cameron and Eric Houck; grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son, Dale Houck.

Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 18, 2019
