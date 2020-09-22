Betty J. Jacobs
Dover - Betty J. Jacobs, 84, entered into rest at 8:06 p.m. on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at her home. She was the loving wife of Albert I. Jacobs, Jr. The couple celebrated 66 years of marriage on October 24, 2019.
Born August 11, 1936 in York, Betty was a daughter of the late Paul and Martha E. (Dietz) Schrum.
She was a homemaker and member of Harmony Grove Community Church in Dover. She enjoyed adult coloring books and loved spending time with her family.
In addition to her husband, Betty is survived by three daughters, Christine E. Keeney and husband, Brian of York, Diane L. Jacobs and wife, Sherry Christiansen of York and Cynthia F. Weir and husband, Gregory of Wellsville; a son, Albert I. "Cork" Jacobs, III and wife, Michelle of Mechanicsburg; eight grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; five sisters, Barb Kottmyer, Sarah Smith and Mary Snyder, all of York, Nancy Urich of Lewisberry and Virginia Smeltzer of Red Lion; and a sister-in-law, Lorraine Yohe of Shrewsbury. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Dorothy Galloway and Catherine Lease; two brothers, Ralph Schrum and Paul Schrum, Jr.; and a half-brother, Willis Harman.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Betty's funeral at 11 a.m. and the visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Harmony Grove Community Church, 6390 Harmony Grove Rd., Dover. Burial will follow in Trinity Roth UCC Cemetery in Spring Grove. Officiating will be her pastor, the Rev. Jim Crosley and Larry Carpenter, Pastor Emeritus. Emig Funeral Home, Dover, is serving her family.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Asera Care Hospice for all of their care for Betty.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Harmony Grove Community Church, 6390 Harmony Grove Rd., Dover, PA 17315; or Amedisys Foundation, 3854 American Way, Suite A, Baton Rouge, LA 70816.
Please visit www.emigfuneralhome.com
to share condolences with the family.