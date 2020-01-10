|
Betty J. Johnson
Windsor - On Wednesday, January 8, 2020 Betty J. Johnson, 83, received her wings and was ushered by angels to her Lord's side.
She was the widow of Floyd Johnson.
Betty was born in the Muddy Forks area on December 13, 1936 to the late Susie (Murray) and Ross Green.
During her employment years she worked at Dentsply, York International, and in nursing as a home caregiver.
Betty was a member of Emmanuel Church of God in Christ.
In her spare time she enjoyed traveling to Jerusalem, Bahamas, St. Thomas, several other places. When not traveling she enjoyed spending time with family, friends, and church members.
Betty leaves four sons: Dwayne Jordan of York, Kenneth Jordan, Jr. and his wife Bambie of Windsor, Dwight Jordan of York, and Martian Jordan and his wife Ginny of York; 9 grandchildren, many great grandchildren, and a host of other family, friends, and church members.
Viewings will be 4-6pm Sunday January 12th and 9-10am Monday January 13th at Betty's church, Emmanuel Church of God in Christ 825 E. Princess St. York. The funeral service will begin at 10am on Monday with Elder Leighton McMillan officiating. Burial will be in Mount Rose Cemetery.
The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc. is assisting the family.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020