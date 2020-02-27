|
Betty J. (Livingston) Kuntz
Elizabethtown - Betty J. (Livingston) Kuntz, 98 of Elizabethtown, PA, formerly of York, died at the Masonic Village at Elizabethtown on February 26, 2020. She was the wife of the late Terry L. Kuntz.
Born October 20, 1921 in York, PA, she was the daughter of the late Lester and Mary (Morningstar) Livingston.
Betty was a secretary for her late husband's business, Kuntz Floor Covering which was located in York, PA.
She was a 1940 graduate of West York Area High School, a member of Calvary United Methodist Church where she served as a 3rd grade Sunday School teacher, served in the crib room for many years, a member and officer of Wesley Fellowship Class and a member of Susquehanna Wesleyan Circle. She was a member and past Worthy Matron of White Rose Chapter #360, Order of Eastern Star, Keystone Freestaters Square Dance Club, White Rose Square Dance Club and Continental Square Dance Club and a member of West York Chapter # 1576, A.A.R.P.
Betty is survived by three children, Mark L. Kuntz and his wife Barb of York, Brian J. Kuntz and his wife Sue of Spring Grove, PA and Lauren M. Goodling and her companion Larry Winemiller of York, PA; six grandchildren, Richard Goss, Erik Kuntz, Trevor Kuntz, Curt Kuntz, MariBeth Kuntz and Victoria Kuntz and seven great grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 2, 2020 at Calvary United Methodist Church, 11 N. Richland Ave., York, PA with Pastor Tonya Brubaker officiating. Burial will be in Greenmount Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Monday, with an Order of Eastern Star service at 10:45 a.m. Monday at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the "Tree of Life" at Masonic Village at Elizabethtown, 1 Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, PA 17022.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler-Koller Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 2000 W. Market St. York, PA 17404.
www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020