Betty J. (Roddy) Laucks - Houck
York - Betty J. (Roddy) Laucks-Houck, went home to her Lord and Savior on July 13, 2020, at the age of 93. She was born on August 11, 1926 in Biglerville, PA to the late Harry and Katherine V. (Fidler) Roddy. Betty was the wife of the late Gerald J. "Joe" Laucks who entered into rest on November 25, 1987 and the late George C. Houck who entered into rest on December 1, 2008.
Betty was a graduate of Biglerville High School and Indiana University of Pennsylvania with a Bachelor of Science in Education and major study of Home Economics. She later earned her Masters Degree in Education. Betty's teaching career of 38 years was in the Red Lion School System teaching Home Economics. During her tenure Betty shared her love of basketball by founding the Girls Basketball Program for the Junior High School. Her enthusiasm for the game and the girls she coached was from her heart.
This multitalented lady shared her gifts from the kitchen where her love of cooking and baking were always enjoyed by friends, family and church family. Her skills as a seamstress and tailor produced a lifetime of garments. Nothing brought her greater joy than sewing for her grandchildren. Her creativity and energy was endless as she pursued the hand arts of knitting, quilting, embroidery and the craft of basket weaving.
Betty's time was also shared with her membership in the former Business and Professional Women's Group, The College Club of York and Retired Teachers of Red Lion Area Schools. She was a founding member of the former Eastern Star chapter #517. Her pinochle card club was a gathering of lifelong friends and fun! St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Red Lion was Betty's church home, where she graciously and lovingly gave of her time and talents wherever needed.
Betty was a great lady that lived a wonderful life filled with family, friends and countless students. She will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered.
Betty is survived by her three daughters, Joette Allphin of Red Lion, and her partner Ted Streett, Gerdith J.L. Schmucker and her husband Paul of Doylestown, PA, Amy Jo Ficiak and her husband Steve of Warminster, PA and one son, Gary C. Laucks and his wife Teresa of York. She was the loving grandmother of nine grandchildren and two great grandsons. Betty is also survived by her sister Mary L.R. Null of York, along with nieces and nephews.
Betty will be interred at Red Lion Cemetery. Pastor Tim A. Funk will officiate. The burial service will be private for immediate family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be offered at: St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 45 First Ave, Red Lion, PA 17356. Online condolences may be offered at: www.BurgFuneralHome.com