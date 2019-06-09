Services
Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Home
35 Gotham Drive
Red Lion, PA 17356
(717) 244-6991
Viewing
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Home
35 Gotham Drive
Red Lion, PA 17356
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Home
35 Gotham Drive
Red Lion, PA 17356
Betty J. Musselman


Betty J. Musselman Obituary
Betty J. Musselman

Red Lion - Betty Jane (Hoffman) Musselman, 86, went peacefully to our Lord and Savior on Wednesday, June 6, 2019 at Manor Care Dallastown. She was married to the late Jack Musselman. The couple wed on September 18, 1954.

A celebration of life tribute service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Life Tributes by Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc. with Pastor Brendon Houck officiating. A viewing will be from 10-11 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens.

Born on November 2, 1932 in Buffalo Twp., she was the daughter of the late Melvin and Anna (Zimmerman) Hoffman. She was a 1954 graduate of Lewistown Hospital School of Nursing. Betty was a Registered Nurse for 40 years until her retirement.

Mrs. Musselman was a member of St. Paul's Chapel United Methodist Church.

She is survived by four children. Linda Alwine and her husband, Jeff of South Carolina, Jack Musselman, Jr. and his wife, Paula of York, Peggy Fry and her husband, Jim of Red Lion and Patricia Miller and her husband, William of Hanover. Betty was blessed to have 7 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA, 3159 N. Susquehanna Trl., York, PA 17406 as we will remember Betty's love of animals.

Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 9, 2019
