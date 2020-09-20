Betty J. Silks
York - York - Betty Jane (Kauffman) Silks, 84, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Rest Haven Nursing Home. She was the wife of the late Walter E. Silks, whom she was married to for 49 years.
Born on September 7, 1936 in Plain City, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Erwin and Anna (Keim) Kauffman. Betty was a member at Church of the Open Door since 1975. She was a member of the handbell and senior choirs. During her free time, Betty enjoyed reading, bingo, puzzles, playing cards with friends and going to gospel music concerts. She loved spending time with her family and sending cards to her grandchildren when she could not visit them. Betty was also a member at Golden Connections.
Betty is survived by a son, Ralph A. Silks and wife, Brenda; daughter, Alice A. Zepp and husband, Daniel; five grandchildren, Amanda, April, Allen, Brandon and Colton; great grandchild, Corbin, with another on the way, and three sisters, Helen Thurmond, Jean Swartzentruber and Carol French. She is preceded in death by a brother, Edgar Kauffman and four sisters, Anna Mae Miller, Mary Plank, Ruth Mast and Irene Yoder.
A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Friends are encouraged to watch the Facebook Live Stream of the service on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 11AM with Rev. Robert H. Riedy officiating. Private burial at Prospect Hill Cemetery to follow luncheon for invited guest. You can watch the service on Heffner Crematory & Funeral Chapels Facebook page or at the following link: https://www.facebook.com/heffnertributes/
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made out to the Missionary Funds at the Church of the Open Door, 8 Carlisle Court, York, PA 17404. Condolences can be sent on Heffnercare.com
.