Betty J. Thomas
YORK - Betty J. (Shindel) Thomas, 94, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Manor Care Health Services—Dallastown. She was the wife of the late Sylvester Brillhart and the late Dale Thomas.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held 10AM, Friday February 28, 2020 at Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place, Red Lion. Officiating the service will be her pastor, the Rev. Timothy Munson. A viewing will be held from 9-10AM, Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be held in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Born March 10, 1925 in Dallastown, she was a daughter of the late Edwin M. and Carrie F. (Kinard) Shindel.
She was employed as a seamstress with Danskin for several years until her retirement.
A dedicated and loving mother, she cherished the moments spent with her family and loved caring for them. She was a member of First Baptist Church in York.
Mrs. Thomas is survived by her grand fur-baby; Celia; three daughters, Teresa Watson of Dover, Janice Brown of Red Lion and Lona Franklin and husband, Skip of York New Salem; eight grandchildren, Miranda, Carla, Glenda, Scott, Shanna, Brandon, Amber and Matthew; nine great grandchildren, Zeke, Jennifer, Nathan, Misty, Josh, Albany, Pietyn, Bentley and Parker; eight great-great grandchildren and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Linda Henning; grandson, Jay Grove and eight siblings.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, 3375 Druck Valley Rd, York, Pa 17406.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020