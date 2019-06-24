|
|
Betty Jane Airing
Dover - Betty Jane Airing, 86, passed into the presence of our Lord peacefully at home surrounded by family on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. She was the loving wife of George R. Airing. The couple celebrated 68 years of marriage on May 26, 2019. Born on July 9, 1932 in York, Betty was a daughter of the late Norman and Nettie (Lentz) Stambaugh.
She was a member of Salem U.C.C., Dover.
Betty retired from Dentsply following 30 years of service and was a member of the Dentsply 25 year club.
She enjoyed traveling the U.S. and Europe, spending summers at Stone Harbor, NJ and time in the Potter County Mountains at the family cabin. Playing cards with family and friends was another one of Betty's passions, along with her flower beds and her personal battle of the weeds. Her most precious and enjoyable times were spent with family, relatives and friends.
In addition to her husband, Betty is survived by two sons, Bradley Airing and wife, Deborah of York and Brian Airing and companion, Bonnie Gray of Wharton, Potter County; two grandsons, Samuel and Cody Airing of York; a step-grandson, Chad Bailey and wife, Carmen McNally Bailey of Miami, FL; four great grandsons, Blake and Hunter Airing, Zayon and Jared Bailey; two sisters, Florence Lankford and Edna McDonald; and two brothers, William and Carl Stambaugh. She was preceded in death by sisters and brothers, Gerldine, Treva, Norman Jr., Paul, Earl and Preston.
Following cremation, relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Betty's memorial service at 11 a.m. and the visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Salem U.C.C., 2705 W. Canal Rd., Dover. Burial is private in Salem Union Cemetery, Dover. Officiating will be her pastor, the Rev. Ruthann Seibert. Emig Funeral Home, Dover, is serving her family.
Memorial contributions may be made to Salem U.C.C., 2705 W. Canal Rd. Dover, PA 17315; or the American Breast Cancer Foundation, 10400 Little Patuxent Parkway, Suite 480, Columbia, MD 21044.
www.emigfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 24, 2019