Memorial service
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
York Seventh Day Adventist Church
2220 Roosevelt Ave.
York, PA
Betty Jane Coldren Obituary
Betty Jane Coldren

Sterling, MA - Betty Jane (Leash) Coldren, 96, died peacefully on Wednesday, August 28, 2019.

She was born in York, the daughter of Stuart and Lottie (Slenker) Leash. Most recently she resided at Country Meadows in West York. She graduated from William Penn Senior High School and was employed by Kling Bros Insurance Agency in York for many years. Betty Jane was a talented vocalist, pianist and organist. She was active in the vocal group known as the York Chorus in the 1950's and she was also involved in her church's musical ministry for her entire life.

She is survived by her daughter, Cathy (Kohr) Hansen; her cousin Richard Leash, and his sons, Tom, Mike and Paul Leash and their respective families.

A memorial service for Betty Jane will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at the York Seventh Day Adventist Church, 2220 Roosevelt Ave., York. Private burial will be at Mount Rose Cemetery. Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Oct. 15, 2019
