Betty Jane Knisely Donaldson
Williamsport, MD - Betty Jane Knisely Donaldson, 89, of Williamsport, MD, passed away Saturday, April 25th, 2020 at Homewood Retirement Center.
Born March 19, 1931, in Red Lion, PA, she was the daughter of the late Ervin and Nora (Mitzel) Knisely. Betty graduated from Red Lion High School in 1949 and the York (PA) Hospital School of Nursing in 1952. Most of her nursing career was at the Washington County Hospital in the coronary care unit. She was also a member of the Presbyterian Church of Hagerstown since 1952.
Betty is preceded in death by her former husband, William C. Donaldson, and is survived by two sons, Allan and wife Susanne of Williamsport, and Scott and wife Kimberly of Blacksburg, VA. She is also survived by two grandchildren, Nathan Donaldson of Williamsport, and Emily and husband David Rider of Falling Waters, WV, and two great-grandchildren, Colby and Alyssa Rider. The grandkids affectionately called her Maw. Betty is also survived by her dear friend Freeda McClure of Havre de Grace (formerly of Rohrersville) whom she met at Washington County Hospital in the 1950's.
In her spare time, Betty enjoyed tennis, hiking, bird-watching, biking, and road trips with friends and family. She played rhythm guitar in her high school jazz band, and enjoyed listening to music throughout her life. Peggy Lee, Stan Kenton, and Anne Murray were among her favorites.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at the Evergreen section of Homewood for the excellent care and attention they have provided for Betty over the past four years.
No services are planned at this time. Online condolences may be made at www.osbornefuneralhome.net
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020