Betty Jane Orcutt
Coronado, CA - Betty Jane "BJ" Orcutt, 84, of Coronado, CA and formerly of York died May 2, 2019. Born August 2, 1934 in Wytheville, VA, she was the daughter of the late William Graham and Ethel Mae (Leedy) Copenhaver.
She was a member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church, the York Symphony Association, York Art Association, and the York County History Center. She was also a former member and past president of the Yorktowne Chapter of American Business Woman's Association.
BJ is survived by her daughter, Dana A. Poe and her husband, Jay of Coronado, CA and Diana S. Smith and her husband, Ron of Oxford, MS.; 4 grandchildren, Rachel, Jonny, Ryan, and Samantha; a great grandson; a sister; and many loving and caring nieces and nephews.
Private graveside services will be held at Mount Rose Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Children's Home of York, 77 Shoe House Road, York, PA 17406 or to the Greater Pennsylvania Chapter, 2595 Interstate Dr. Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, PA 17403.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 12, 2019