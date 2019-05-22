Resources
Betty Jane Smith Obituary
Betty Jane Smith

Dover - Betty Jane (Hedrick) Smith, 83, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at York Hospital.

Betty was born on February 3, 1936 to the late Susan and Llyod Hedrick. She was also the beloved wife of the late Elwood E. Smith for many years.

Betty enjoyed sewing, needle point, watching wrestling and old westerns on TV. She had worked at Danskin for many years and also worked back at the meat counter at Hakes Grocery in Dover for 24 years.

Betty is survived by four daughters, Elaine (Smith) Middleton and husband Jeffery of Dover; Susannah (Smith) Bixler of Windsor; April (Smith) Ross and husband Ken of Dover; Juline (Smith) Wiley and husband Rod of Bonita Springs, FL and a brother, Robert Hedrick Sr, of York. She also leaves behind nine grandchildren, nineteen great grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren.

Those who knew Betty know she hated being fussed over and would rather give than receive. In respecting her wishes, her body is being donated to science. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations can be made to The Ann B. Barshinger Hospice Center at 235 Saint Charles Way, Suite 250 York, PA 17402.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 22, 2019
