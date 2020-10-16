Betty Johnson



York - The Baltimore Orioles have lost their most loyal fan, Betty, after they yet again failed to make it to the playoffs. A wonderful mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, Betty passed away peacefully at Ecumenical Assisted Living on the evening of October 12, 2020.



Born in Lancaster, PA, to the late Carl and Esther Gerhart, Betty graduated from Solanco High School. She worked for Weist's Department Store in York prior to having her children. After raising her children, she worked for Pfaltzgraff in York for many years.



Betty had a terrific sense of humor with an infectious laugh that got everyone around her laughing. For many years, she was a member of the Yorktown Senior Center and in recent years the Rutherford House Senior Center. She loved playing bingo, watching soap operas and game shows, and watching anything related to baseball or football. When in the mood for penny slots, she would say, "Lets go out the road!" to the Hollywood Casino where she usually won.



Staying behind to mourn and cherish memories are her children, Connie Rhodes (Doug) of Harrisburg, Lynne Hoke (Blake) of York. Betty loved her 3 grandchildren who were her pride and joy: Brett Rhodes (Josie) of Baltimore, Jared Rhodes (Laura) of Pittsburgh, and Stacy Hoke of York. And the icing on the cake was the birth of her great grandchildren. Hunter and Nora Rhodes will miss their GG. Betty leaves behind many nieces and nephews.



Betty was predeceased by her parents, Carl and Esther Gerhart, her husbands Edward Johnson and Robert Bahn, and her beloved son Edward Johnson, and her sister, Ruth Bleacher, and her granddaughter, Maddison Rhodes.



Please join us in celebrating Betty's life on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the Zion Bible Church located at 1550 N. East Street, York, PA. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. followed by a service at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Suburban Memorial Gardens.



In honor of Betty's love of the Orioles, the family asks that you dress casually wearing either Baltimore Orioles gear or the colors black and orange. The family would like to thank the staff of Ecumenical for their love and care for Betty during her final days. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Yorktown Senior Center or Rutherford House Senior Center. Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., is entrusted with the arrangements.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store