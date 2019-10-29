|
Betty June (Billet) Bowser
York, PA - Psalms 34:7 The angels of the Lord encamps around those who fear Him and he delivers them. The angels had been surrounding Betty and on Monday morning, October 28, 2019, they carried her to the arms of Jesus.
She was then greeted by her husband of 72 years, Robert Bowser, Sr., her sons, Wynn and Bobby, Jr.; granddaughter Christine Bowers, her mother and father John and Mamie Billet and her sister, Dawn (Stare) Wright. She was also preceded in death by her four brothers John Jr., Gerald, Rodney and Richard Billet.
Family left behind to join her one day are her sons, Ronald and wife Joanne, Garry and wife Judy, John and wife Mary; her daughters Julie and husband John Shaeffer, Lynda and husband Greg Lloyd; daughter-in-law, Brenica Bowser, all living in the York area.
Having many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren, Betty and Bob were blessed to see five generations in their life time.
Betty was born April 14, 1926 and met Bob when she was 16 years old, so it seems they grew up together. They enjoyed fishing, looking for and watching wildlife and enjoying God's creation whether at the beach, in the mountains or their own backyard.
The service to honor Betty's life and Lord and Savior Jesus, will be held Thursday, October 31, 2019 at East Side Bible Church, 1035 Adams Road, Wrightsville with her Pastor Randy Panebaker officiating. A Visitation will start at 10:00 a.m., with service starting at 11:00 a.m., followed by interment at Fairview Cemetery in Wrightsville.
The family wishes to thank the ladies who helped care for mother over the past few months, Kumba Shato, Marian, Esther and Eddie. You were all a blessing and God send to us and mom!
Until we meet again in heaven Mom, we love you and will miss you. You are finally home and totally healed
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St. York, PA 17403.
