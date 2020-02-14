Services
Harkins Funeral Home, Inc.
600 Main Street
Delta, PA 17314
717-456-5915
Viewing
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Slateville Presbyterian Church
308 Slateville Rd
Delta, PA
Service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Slateville Presbyterian Church
308 Slateville Rd
Delta, PA
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Slateville Presbyterian Church
308 Slateville Rd
Delta, PA
Interment
Following Services
Slateville Presbyterian Church Cemetery
308 Slateville Rd
Delta, PA
Betty K. Mclaughlin


1931 - 2020
Betty K. Mclaughlin Obituary
BETTY K. MCLAUGHLIN

Delta - Betty K. McLaughlin, age 88 years formerly of Delta, PA died at SpiriTrust Lutheran Home in Shrewsbury, PA at 9:40 pm on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. She was the wife of Robert H. McLaughlin who died on May 29, 1989. Mrs. McLaughlin was born on December 1, 1931, the youngest of ten children born to the late Luther Melvin Kefauver, Sr. and Etta (Easterday) Kefauver. She was a 1949 graduate of the former Stewartstown High School and was a former member of the Stewartstown Presbyterian Church early in her life. For over 65 years, she has been a member of the Slateville Presbyterian Church, Delta where she served in many capacities including, elder, deacon, circle leader, choir member and president of the Women's Association. Betty was known for her love of flowers and faithfully decorated the sanctuary during the holiday season.

She was a devoted mother of eight children who survive her: Rhonda E. McLaughlin of Whiteford, MD; Marilyn M. Dailing of Forest Hill, MD; David E. McLaughlin of Elkton, MD; Carol M. Urey of Brogue, PA; Nancy H. McLaughlin of Delta, PA; onna I. Wilson of Fawn Grove, PA; Richard O. McLaughlin of Upton, WY and Amy L. Henning of Delta, PA. She is also survived by twelve grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren. Her nine siblings preceded her in death: Melvin Kefauver, Marcelene Adams, Robert Kefauver, Charles Kefauver, Margaret Vaught, Eleanor Kunkle, Walter Kefauver, Myrtle Johnson and Luther Kefauver, Jr.

Viewings will be held in Slateville Presbyterian Church, 308 Slateville Rd., Delta, PA on Monday, February 17 from 2-4 and 6-8 pm. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 18 at 11 am in the church. Her pastor, Reverend Kenneth Osborne will officiate. Interment will be in the adjoining cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Slateville Church Building Fund, PO Box 657, Delta, PA 17314 would be appreciated. For directions or to leave condolences, please visit www.harkinsfuneralhome.com or call 800-550-5915
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020
