Betty L. Dubbs
Betty L. Dubbs

NEW OXFORD - Betty L. (Krout) Dubbs, 83, of New Oxford, passed away at 8:30 AM, Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at The Brethren Home in Cross Keys. She was the wife of the late Kenneth L. Dubbs and a longtime companion of the late Harvey Townsend.

Mrs. Dubbs was born May 7, 1937 in Bentley Springs, Maryland. She was the daughter of the late Sterling "Buddy" and Beulah (Beatty) Krout.

She is survived by her daughters, Christine Layman and her husband Richard of Manchester and Tammy Kohr and her husband Kenneth of Newberrytown; her son, Steven Dubbs and his wife Christine of Manchester; 6 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; her sister, Barbara Houston of York and her brother, Laverne "Bud" Krout and his wife Evelyn of Virginia. She was preceded in death by his sisters, Mary Krout and Virginia Miller.

Services for Mrs. Dubbs will be private. Burial will be in Mount Rose Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Mount Wolf.

To share memories of Mrs. Dubbs please visit www.diehlfuneralhome.com






Published in York Daily Record from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center Inc
87 S Main St
Mount Wolf, PA 17347
(717) 266-3591
