Betty L. (Shue) Frey
Dallastown -
Betty L. (Shue) Frey, 91 of Dallastown, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 21st at her residence. She was the beloved wife of the late Robert "Bob" H. Frey. The couple was married for 69 years until his passing in 2016.
Mrs. Frey was born in R.D. 2, Red Lion, on July 18, 1928 and was the daughter of the late John D. and Mabel E. (Holtzapple) Shue.
Betty enjoyed playing cards, doing puzzle books and word searches, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family. She was a loving and attentive grandmother to her grandchildren. She was a longtime fan of watching Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy. Her family appreciated her home-cooked meals as she was a very good, self-taught cook. Betty had a good sense of humor and was liked by all, and was always willing to lend a hand to someone.
Before devoting her time to raising a family, Betty worked for various local businesses, including Warners Dairy where she recalled many fond memories of working with the banquet team, Dallastown Box Company, and in a sewing factory. Later, she worked as a private house cleaner as well. She was a member of the Dallastown American Legion Post 605 Ladies Auxiliary and the Red Lion Post 1446 Ladies Auxiliary. Betty was a former member of Chapel Church, Red Lion.
She is survived by her two daughters, Connie Utz and her husband Chris of Red Lion and Louise Heikes and her husband Dean of Red Lion; two grandchildren: Tara Baker, and Brandon Heikes; two step-grandchildren Nicole Kohler, and Sara Utz, as well as her brother, Jim Shue and his wife Joie, and her sister, Shirley Orwig, and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Linda Y. Frey, and two sisters, Brenda D. Murphy and Virginia May and a brother Kenneth Shue.
A service to honor Betty's life will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, October 25 at the Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc., 104 W. Main St., Dallastown, with the Rev. Dr. Chris Rodkey officiating. A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Friday and will begin at Noon until the start of the service. Interment will follow in Heiland View Cemetery.
For those who wish, in lieu of flowers the family asks that contributions be made to the York County SPCA, as Betty was very fond of two special dogs in her life, Phoebe and Maggie.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019