Spring Garden Twp - Betty L. McClune, age 89, of Spring Garden Township, York, died at 11:01 PM Saturday, April 27, 2019 at The Haven at Springwood. She was the wife of the late Thomas L. McClune.



Born November 3, 1929 in York, she was the daughter of the late Mervin T. and Ethel M. (Sheffer) McIntyre. Mrs. McClune was a member of St. Matthew Evangelical Lutheran Church and she cherished her close and extended family and enjoyed planning family and school reunions and celebrations.



Mrs. McClune is survived by three children, Linda L. McClune of York, Michael T. McClune, and his wife Dorothy of York, and Anthony S. McClune, and his wife Arden of Bel Air, Maryland; 13 grandchildren; 31 great grandchildren; three great great grandchildren; and a brother, Jack T. McIntyre of York. She was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Carolyn Husemann; and a brother, Edwin William Lingenfelter.



Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 PM Saturday, May 4, 2019 at St. Matthew Evangelical Lutheran Church, 839 West Market Street, York, with her visitation Pastor, the Rev. Patricia A. Snyder, officiating. A reception will immediately follow the service. Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, is assisting with arrangements.



Memorial contributions may be made to the , 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.



