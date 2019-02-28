|
Betty L. Rohrbaugh
York - Betty L. (Deisinger) Rohrbaugh, 92, died on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Colonial Manor.
A celebration of life tribute service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd., York with Certified Celebrant Debe Snyder officiating. A visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will be in Salem Union Cemetery.
Born on August 28, 1926 in Dover, she was a daughter of the late Howard M. and Emma E. (Myers) Deisinger. Betty was a beautician and also worked for Fincor Automation, Inc. until her retirement.
Betty enjoyed coloring, crafts, sewing and loved flowers. She enjoyed spending time with her close friends and family who will miss her dearly.
Ms. Rohrbaugh is survived by two daughters, Denise Garman and her companion, Mike Dubbs of Spring Grove and Donna Spahr of Philadelphia; five grandchildren, Scott Garman of New Mexico, Angelia Garman of Lancaster, Joseph Spahr of Wilmington, DE, Courtney Lawson of Philadelphia and Brian Smith of Virginia Beach, VA; eleven great grandchildren; four great great grandchildren; and her sister, June Livingston of New Oxford. She was preceded in death by three brothers, Stanley, Richard and Roy Deisinger.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2019