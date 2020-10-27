Betty L. (Wilson) Rudy
York - Betty L. (Wilson) Rudy, 84, who was formerly of Codorus Township, died October 24, 2020, at Pleasant Acres Nursing Center.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00 PM, Friday October 30, 2020 at Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery, Hanover St. Glen Rock, with pastor Jack Dyson, officiating. There will be no viewing.
Betty was born on Nov. 17, 1935 in Shrewsbury Township and was a daughter of the late Charles B. and Mae (Grove) Wilson.
She retired from the West York plant of the Pfaltzgraff Company where she was employed for many years and prior to that had worked at the former Stewartstown Furniture Company. She had attended Greenmount U.M. Church, Glen Rock.
Betty is survived by three daughters, Shirley M. Kline (Robert) of Spring Grove, Lori A. Trostel (Craig) of York and Michelle A. Rudy (Robert Fox) of Hanover; 10 grandchildren; Marie Sherry, Jennifer Rider, Jamison Kline, Eugene Bricker, Stacey Hubler, Daniel Jones, Melissa Godfrey, Sara Jones, Mandy Ball and Mindy Ball and Grayson Fox; Great Grandchildren, Pacey James, Jacob Sherry, Nathan Sherry, Allison Rider, Collin Rider, Isabelle Zepeda, Leon Zepeda, Michael Jones, Hunter Jones, Caleb Jones, Hanna Jones, Paisley Jones and Joseph Arroyo; and a sister Phyllis M. Mason of Dover. She was predeceased by a son Barry E. Bricker, Sr., grandson, Barry E, Bricker Jr, eight siblings, Albert Einsig, Vernon Wilson, Hazel Kopp, Evelyn Glatfelter, Sarah Glatfelter, James Wilson, William Wilson, Delores Wilson and her late husbands, Jacob Bricker Jr and John Rudy.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice
The Geiple Funeral Home, Inc. 53 Main Street, Glen Rock is assisting the family with arrangements and condolences may be shared at geiple.com