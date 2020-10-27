1/1
Betty L. (Wilson) Rudy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty L. (Wilson) Rudy

York - Betty L. (Wilson) Rudy, 84, who was formerly of Codorus Township, died October 24, 2020, at Pleasant Acres Nursing Center.

Graveside services will be held at 1:00 PM, Friday October 30, 2020 at Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery, Hanover St. Glen Rock, with pastor Jack Dyson, officiating. There will be no viewing.

Betty was born on Nov. 17, 1935 in Shrewsbury Township and was a daughter of the late Charles B. and Mae (Grove) Wilson.

She retired from the West York plant of the Pfaltzgraff Company where she was employed for many years and prior to that had worked at the former Stewartstown Furniture Company. She had attended Greenmount U.M. Church, Glen Rock.

Betty is survived by three daughters, Shirley M. Kline (Robert) of Spring Grove, Lori A. Trostel (Craig) of York and Michelle A. Rudy (Robert Fox) of Hanover; 10 grandchildren; Marie Sherry, Jennifer Rider, Jamison Kline, Eugene Bricker, Stacey Hubler, Daniel Jones, Melissa Godfrey, Sara Jones, Mandy Ball and Mindy Ball and Grayson Fox; Great Grandchildren, Pacey James, Jacob Sherry, Nathan Sherry, Allison Rider, Collin Rider, Isabelle Zepeda, Leon Zepeda, Michael Jones, Hunter Jones, Caleb Jones, Hanna Jones, Paisley Jones and Joseph Arroyo; and a sister Phyllis M. Mason of Dover. She was predeceased by a son Barry E. Bricker, Sr., grandson, Barry E, Bricker Jr, eight siblings, Albert Einsig, Vernon Wilson, Hazel Kopp, Evelyn Glatfelter, Sarah Glatfelter, James Wilson, William Wilson, Delores Wilson and her late husbands, Jacob Bricker Jr and John Rudy.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice.

The Geiple Funeral Home, Inc. 53 Main Street, Glen Rock is assisting the family with arrangements and condolences may be shared at geiple.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Geiple Funeral Home
53 Main Street
Glen Rock, PA 17327
(717) 235-6822
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 27, 2020
So sorry to hear about Betty's passing. Saw it a little to late to make the service. Hope the girls are doing well. I lived next store to them on Schaeffer's Church Rd. When my children were young. Sending my deepest sympathy. It is hard loosing our parents. Sincerely, Verna Sterner Cucchiara
Verna Sterner Cucchiara
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved