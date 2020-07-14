Betty L. SmithYork - Betty L. (Moyer) Smith, 95, of Country Meadows of Leader Heights, died on Sunday July 12, 2020 at her daughter's residence.She was the wife of the late Ralph C. Smith.Betty was born in Hollidaysburg, PA on June 12, 1925, daughter of the late Frederick Michael and Zualla Ruth (Shade) Moyer.Betty graduated from Hollidaysburg High School, Class of 1943. As a profession she worked as a bookkeeper for a bank & several accountants. Her greatest joy was being "Nanny" to her grandchildren & great grandchildren. Betty was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church and the Salvation Army Auxiliary. She was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star where she served as a Past Matron & a District Deputy.Betty is survived by two daughters, Patti J. Myers and her husband, Mike of York and Connie S. Escher and her husband, Stan of Jacobus; six grandchildren, Pete and his wife, Amie, Becki, Allison and her husband, Jason, Lisa and her husband, Eric, Amy and her husband, Dallas, and Scott and his wife, Sara; nine great grandchildren and one due in August.Services will be held at the convenience of the family.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Asbury United Methodist Church, 340 E. Market St., York, PA 17403 or to the Salvation Army of York, 50 E. King St., York, PA 17401.Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, PA 17403.