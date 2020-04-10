|
Betty Lou Knott
Stewartstown - Betty Lou Knott, 86, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020 with her family at her side. She was the wife of Lawrence J. Knott to whom she was married 45 years.
Born in Baltimore she was a daughter of the late William and Lelia (White) Kibler. Betty was a very artistic lady who enjoyed painting. She also enjoyed gardening and cooking. Her family remembers her homemade spaghetti and sauce and crab soup to name a few. Betty will be remembered as a very kind, giving and generous woman to all who interacted with her. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Pylesville, MD for over 15 years.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by a son Kurt Reuschling and wife Mary; two grandchildren Ryan and Teresa Reuschling; two sisters Shirley and Janet and many nieces and nephews. Betty was preceded in death by four brothers William, Jr., Robert, Raymond and George.
A Memorial Mass will be announced at a later date. Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc., New Freedom is assisting the family during this time.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110 in her memory.
www.HartensteinCares.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020