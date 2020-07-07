1/1
Betty Lou Runkle
1932 - 2020
Betty Lou Runkle

Craley - Betty Lou Runkle, age 88, of Craley, died peacefully on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at the Brunswick at Longstown. Born in Columbia on February 6, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Mazie (Kiphorn) Ginter. Betty Lou was the loving wife of 33 years of the late Dean L. Runkle, who proceeded her in death in 1984.

Betty Lou was a 1950 graduate of the former Wrightsville High School. She worked for the Eastern York School District in the cafeteria at Canadochly Elementary School for over two decades. She attended Water's Edge United Methodist Church in Craley.

Betty Lou enjoyed visits from family and friends, playing cards with friends, and playing BINGO at the Brunswick. She was famous for her cooking, which she loved to do for friends and family, and for the spotless home she kept.

Betty Lou is survived by her son Gary Runkle, and his wife Debra of York, her daughters Cinda Small, and her husband Thomas of York and Diane Myers, and her husband David of York, her grandchildren Corey, Ashley, Alicia, Jordan, Steven, and Christina, and her 9 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brother Roy Ginter and her sister Roma (Ginter) Blouse.

A private service for Betty Lou will be held at the convenience of the family with interment in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens. Contribution in Betty Lou's memory may be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.

The family of Betty Lou would like to thank the staff at the Brunswick at Longstown for the loving and dedicated care shown to Betty Lou during her time there.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 700 Hellam Street, Wrightsville, PA 17368. www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com.






Published in York Daily Record from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Etzweiler Funeral Home, Inc.
700 Hellam Street
Wrightsville, PA 17368
(717) 252-1313
