|
|
Betty Lou Thompson
Shrewsbury - Betty Lou (Rehmeyer) Thompson passed away at her home on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the age of 88. She was the wife of the late John S. Thompson, Sr. for over 66 years before his passing in December 2015. Betty was the daughter of the late C. Huber Rehmeyer and Helen (Tracey) Rehmeyer.
Betty's life centered around raising her children and helping her husband farm as well as operating a fruit and vegetable stand at their Shrewsbury farm where they grew potatoes for both table stock and for local chip companies. They, along with their children, were awarded Farm Family of the Year in 1990. She greatly loved her family and was also fond of caring for rescued cats and feeding birds.
Betty was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church Hametown for well over 60 years where she taught a Sunday School class for a number of years. She and her husband hosted Shrewsbury's Sesquicentennial Celebration at their farm in 1984 and supported the Shrewsbury Fire Company and various charities. The couple enjoyed attending auctions, snowmobiling, taking bus trips and just being with their family.
Betty is survived by her children: Suzanne Norton and her husband James, John S. Thompson, II and his wife Dorothy, and Lisa Weitkamp and her husband Brad. She had four grandchildren: Jessie Godfrey, Jacklyn Minnich, Lindsay Campbell, and Grant Thompson. Her great-grandchildren include Marissa and Braelyn Godfrey and Elizabeth Godfrey. Betty was predeceased by her brother Wilbur Rehmeyer.
Betty's viewing will be on Wednesday, October 2 from 10am until a funeral service begins at 11am at St. Paul Lutheran Church Hametown, 11894 Susquehanna Trail S, Glen Rock, PA 17327. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Rev. Katie Brantner will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be kindly sent to any of the following: Caring Hospice Services, 780 Eden Rd, Lancaster, PA 17601; St. Paul Lutheran Church Hametown at the address above; SPCA of York Co., 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York, PA 17406; or Animal Rescue, Inc., 2 Heritage Farm Dr, New Freedom, PA 17349.
The family wishes to especially thank her family doctor, Dr. Mindy Noll for her exemplary care, Caring Hospice Services for their compassionate health care and emotional support as well as her friends, who lifted her spirits through their many acts of kindness.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 30, 2019