Betty M. Avery
York - Betty M. Avery, 80, of York, PA, died on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Manor Care Kingston Court. She was the wife of Ira "James" Avery, Jr.
Betty was born on June 25, 1940 in Wauchula, FL. She was the daughter of the late James and Sally (Lewis) McCray.
Funeral service will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 11AM at First Friendship Church, 100 Lafayette St., York PA 17401, Pastor Steven K. Brumfield, Sr. will officiate. A viewing will be held prior 9:00AM -10:45AM at the church. Masks are required.
For a full obituary go to bouldingmortuaryinc.com