New Oxford/York - Betty Mull Groce, 94, entered into rest on Wednesday April 8, 2020 at Cross Keys Village The Brethren Home Community. She was the wife of the late Nelson F. Groce.

Betty is survived by two daughters: Kathy Fishel and husband Charles of York, Linda Ruppert and husband Mearl of Dover

A graveside service will be at the convenience of the family at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. The John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. is assisting with arrangements
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 8 to Apr. 12, 2020
