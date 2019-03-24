|
Betty M. Helfrich
York - Betty M. Helfrich, 87, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Luther Acres in Lititz. She was the wife of the late Donald E. "Smoke" Helfrich who passed away on February 22, 2019. They were married for 70 years March 7.
Betty was born in New Freedom on September 12, 1931. Daughter of the late Vernon A. and Gladys M. (Culp) Bollinger.
She is survived by her daughter, Linda K. Helfrich, (spouse Ruth Houseman). She was preceded in death by a son, Kirk Michael Helfrich.
Betty graduated from New Freedom High School, married and was a homemaker. She loved to cook and bake. She always enjoyed her friends and sharing her baked goods. Betty and her husband had a small gift shop in Shrewsbury for several years.
Services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 24, 2019