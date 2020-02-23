|
Betty M. Johnson Werking
York - Betty M. (Snyder) Johnson Werking, 95, passed away Friday, February 21, 2020 at SpiritTrust Lutheran The Village at Sprenkle Drive, York. She was the wife of the late Donald N. Johnson and the late Ralph S. Werking.
Mrs. Werking was born in York on Thursday, December 25, 1924, daughter of the late Carroll and Hallie (Barnhart) Snyder.
Betty retired as a teller for the former York Bank & Trust and prior to that she worked for the Sunday News in Lancaster for many years. She was a member of the former Grace United Church of Christ and attended Faith United Church of Christ, York. Betty loved animals, having a number of pets during her lifetime.
She dedicated her life to her family. She was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother. Survivors include a daughter, Patricia Hanlon and her husband John of York; daughter-in-law, Nancy Johnson of York; granddaughter, Katelyn Boyd and her husband Ryan; great grandson, Brooks Boyd; two step daughters, Linda Wolf and her husband Bill of Hellam, Karen Mercer and her husband Bob of Illinois; two step grandchildren, Jason Mercer and his wife Kayla, Jennifer Mercer, Sara Dickinson; two step great grandchildren, Shannon and Brooke Dickinson. She was preceded in death by her son, D. Robert Johnson.
All services will be private, at the convenience of the family.
The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the staff at SpiriTrust for the compassionate care given during her stay there.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020