York - Betty M. (Nye) LoBianco, 93, passed from this life to next on Monday, August 24, 2020.
A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Zion United Methodist Church, 1030 Carlisle Rd., York with her pastor, the Reverend Jeffrey K. Welsch officiating. A viewing will be from 10-11 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will be in Mt. Zion Cemetery. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd., York is in charge of arrangements.
Born on May 15, 1927 in York, she was a daughter of the late Clair W. and Minerva A. (Creager) Nye. Betty was a 1945 graduate of William Penn High School. Betty was an animal lover all her life. As a child she had pet chickens which she would hold and rock on the rocking chair. After that, dogs, cats, and a pet monkey shared her home and heart. She leaves 2 pet cats.
Ms. LoBianco was a long-time member of Zion United Methodist Church.
Betty leaves her son, Pete LoBianco and his wife, Martha of Dover; three grandchildren, Pete LoBianco, Jr., S. David LoBianco and his wife, Noreen, and Stephen LoBianco and his wife, Jenna; and three great grandchildren, Jonah, Tessa and Bailey. She was preceded in death by her sister, Margaret Buchanan.
Memorial contributions may be made to Zion United Methodist Church, 1030 Carlisle Rd., York, PA 17404 or a favorite no kill animal shelter.
