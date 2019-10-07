Services
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
3:30 PM - 4:00 PM
at the church
Memorial service
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
4:00 PM
Madison Avenue Church of the Brethren
645 Madison Ave
York, PA
Resources
Betty M. May


1923 - 2019
Betty M. May Obituary
Betty M. May

New Oxford - Betty M. May, 96, passed away Friday, September 26, 2019 at Cross Keys Village Brethren Home, New Oxford. She was the wife of the late George W. May.

Mrs. May was born in York, June 20, 1923, daughter of the late William G. and Lillian A. (Hunt) Spangler.

She was employed by the former Weist Department Store, York, and Kohr Brother's, Atlantic City, NJ.

Survivors include two nieces, Jenni Melhorn and her husband, Mike and Sharon Spangler; one nephew, Daniel Spangler and his wife, Elana; a stepdaughter, Darlene Leber; three step grandchildren; and several step great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Spangler.

Memorial service will be held 4 p.m., Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Madison Avenue Church of the Brethren, 645 Madison Ave., York. There will be a visitation from 3:30-4 p.m., prior to the service at the church. Burial will be private.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Oct. 7, 2019
