Betty M. McFadden
Delta - Betty M. McFadden, age 88 years of Delta, PA died at her home at 11:47 p.m. on Friday, September 18, 2020. She was the wife of Donald D. McFadden for 58 years at the time of his death on October 21, 2010.
Born on June 20, 1932 in the original town of Peach Bottom, York County, PA, she was a daughter of the late Garrison and Anna (Krick) Workman.
Betty was the local Avon Lady and was well known during her 49 year career with Avon Products. A dedicated representative who loved her job, she made many friends over the years and continued to sell Avon up until the time of her passing.
A caregiver to many people, Betty began cooking and caring for her siblings at the age of 12. Most recently, her beloved sister, Janet Shoff lived at Betty's home so Betty could care for her during Janet's battle with pancreatic cancer. Janet passed away on May 14, 2020.
Betty was a member of the Mt. Nebo United Methodist Church, Delta. She was a Past Worthy Matron of the former Penn-Mary Chapter #72, Order of the Eastern Star, Cardiff, MD and a current member of the Havre de Grace Chapter #27, O.E.S., Havre de Grace, MD.
Betty was known by many names including Betsy, Mom, Maude, Sis, Mom-Mom and Nana. She enjoyed reading, cooking, baking and traveling, especially on bus trips and family vacations. Dinner theaters with her sister were a favorite. She loved her family dearly and would sit in her "prayer chair" praying for all her loved ones.
She is survived by her daughter, Debra Beard and her husband, Garry of Delta; her son, David McFadden and his partner, Deb of York, PA; two grandchildren,
Rebekah Backhaus and her husband, Joe, and Jason Smith and his wife, Kate; six great grandchildren: Emily, Cassidy, Claire, Kolten (Little Man), Sofia and Henry
She is also survived by nieces and nephews
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, September 23 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Mt. Nebo United Methodist Church, 962 Flintville Rd., Delta, PA where a service by the Havre de Grace Chapter #27, Order of the Eastern Star will begin at 7:45 p.m.
The funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 24 beginning at 11 a.m. at the church with Pastor Beth Holz officiating.
Masks are required in church, please.
Interment will be in the adjoining cemetery.
Contributions to Mt. Nebo Cemetery, c/o Mrs. Robert Smith, 538 Broad St. Ext., Delta, PA 17314 would be appreciated.
For directions, or to send condolences, please visit www.harkinsfuneralhome.com
or call 717-456-5915