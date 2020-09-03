Betty M. (Beaverson) Mohr
York - Betty M. (Beaverson) Mohr, 89, of York, formerly of Mount Wolf, passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Manor Care Kingston Court. She was the wife of the late James Mohr who passed away January 24, 2001.
Mrs. Mohr was born November 17, 1930 in East Manchester Township and was the daughter of the late Edward and Helen (Welty) Beaverson.
She was a homemaker first and foremost while helping on the farm at Mohrs Orchard and had previously worked for Stauffers. She was a former member of Starview United Methodist Church in Starview.
Mrs. Mohr is survived by her daughter, Linda Abel and her husband Jeff of Dover; her sons, James Mohr, Jr. and his wife Audrey of Overlook Park, KS and David Mohr and his partner Keith of Red Lion; 6 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren and her sister, Florence Brenneman of Hellam. She was preceded in death by sister, Mae Mohr and her brother, Donald Beaverson.
Her funeral service will begin at 10:00 AM, Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at The Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 87 South Main Street, Mount Wolf. Viewing will from 9:00 to 10:00 AM Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Saginaw Cemetery in Saginaw. Officiating at the service will be The Reverend Philip Nace
Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider the York County SPCA, 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York, PA 17406.
The family requests that masks be worn and social distancing guidelines are followed!
